Sigma Planning Corp Takes Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 996 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Cigna by 258.6% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.05.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total transaction of $1,395,234.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,494.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $672,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,180 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,545 shares of company stock worth $10,612,704. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $221.39. 23,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,893. Cigna Corp has a fifty-two week low of $141.95 and a fifty-two week high of $224.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.01. The stock has a market cap of $78.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.51 EPS for the current year.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.