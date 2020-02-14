Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,586 Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amarin by 210.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amarin by 23,330.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amarin by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amarin by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amarin alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Amarin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Svb Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Amarin from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Amarin in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.62.

Shares of Amarin stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,632,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,402,724. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23. Amarin Co. plc has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.37 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, CEO John F. Thero sold 274,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $5,738,833.14. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.