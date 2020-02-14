Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,050,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,618,000 after acquiring an additional 67,690 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,765,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,242,000 after acquiring an additional 401,834 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,537.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,084,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,268 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,230,000 after acquiring an additional 96,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 594,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,546,000 after acquiring an additional 12,104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.31. 1,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,523. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $120.37 and a twelve month high of $139.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.56.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

