Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $214,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1,456.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

SCHX traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $80.60. The stock had a trading volume of 34,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,264. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.19 and a fifty-two week high of $80.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.26 and a 200-day moving average of $73.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

