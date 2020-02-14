Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $26.58 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.6% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $26,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.09. 3,706,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,163,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $105.40 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.92%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.50.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.