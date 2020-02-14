Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $393,000 Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 39.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,338,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,633,996. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.23. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $169.27 and a 1-year high of $234.93.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

