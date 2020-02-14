Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,632 Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.89 and a beta of 3.43. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $109.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.96.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXSM. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.80.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

