Signaturefd LLC Acquires 143 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,369 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 276 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $3.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $243.13. The company had a trading volume of 640,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,982. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $163.68 and a one year high of $249.00. The company has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.34 and its 200-day moving average is $201.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.41.

In other news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 25,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.92, for a total transaction of $5,610,919.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,556,461.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.84, for a total transaction of $477,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,742 shares of company stock worth $24,453,342 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

