Signaturefd LLC Buys 2,363 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,347 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,320 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,582 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOD stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $19.45. 86,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,836. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.78. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $21.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.54.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

