Signaturefd LLC Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens set a $386.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.50.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,241,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $175,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,939 shares in the company, valued at $21,060,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $3,036,995. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $391.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,320. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $305.65 and a 12 month high of $395.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $374.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

