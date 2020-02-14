Signaturefd LLC Has $401,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 23,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,668,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJK traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.05. 4,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,455. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $210.19 and a twelve month high of $246.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.01 and a 200 day moving average of $230.06.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

