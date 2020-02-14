Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stock Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,195,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,439,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,639,000 after purchasing an additional 442,494 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,346,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,201,000 after purchasing an additional 329,577 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,983,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1,795.1% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 159,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 151,435 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.54. 814,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $117.03 and a 1 year high of $164.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.30.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.82.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

