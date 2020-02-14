Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,005 Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,565 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 11.6% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 17,483 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the third quarter worth $676,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,346 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the third quarter worth $1,290,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the third quarter worth $6,888,000. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BUD traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.40. 618,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,671. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 1 year low of $72.90 and a 1 year high of $102.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.14 and its 200-day moving average is $86.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BUD. ValuEngine upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Guggenheim set a $106.00 target price on Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.08.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

