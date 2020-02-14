Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 751,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,481 shares during the period. Signet Jewelers makes up about 0.9% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $16,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 105.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

NYSE SIG opened at $26.77 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $31.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.24.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.