SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) Short Interest Up 21.5% in January

SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 252,500 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the January 15th total of 207,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBOW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 472.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 4,961.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBOW opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average of $8.98. The stock has a market cap of $51.14 million, a P/E ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.79. SilverBow Resources has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $24.44.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBOW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SilverBow Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

