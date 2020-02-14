Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) Short Interest Down 21.0% in January

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the January 15th total of 124,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 122,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of SI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.31. The stock had a trading volume of 42,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,327. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.73. Silvergate Capital has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $701,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,850,000. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SI shares. Compass Point started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

