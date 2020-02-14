SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.54

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.54 and last traded at $12.57, with a volume of 161948 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

SITC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SITE Centers from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Compass Point lowered shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.12.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $111.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. SITE Centers’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SITE Centers by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,611,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,619,000 after purchasing an additional 190,874 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in SITE Centers by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,907,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,682,000 after purchasing an additional 33,270 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in SITE Centers by 11.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 869,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 91,388 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SITE Centers by 412.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 799,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 643,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in SITE Centers by 72.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 412,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 173,000 shares during the last quarter.

About SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC)

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.