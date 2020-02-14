SlateStone Wealth LLC Acquires 255 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 541,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,035,000 after acquiring an additional 274,355 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,314,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,572,000 after acquiring an additional 247,749 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1,256.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 179,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,601,000 after acquiring an additional 166,294 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,728,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 497,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,273,000 after acquiring an additional 124,154 shares during the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVS traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $97.63. 1,047,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.83. The company has a market cap of $223.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.97 and a 12 month high of $99.84.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $3.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. This represents a yield of 2%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 35.11%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVS. ValuEngine raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.34.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

