SlateStone Wealth LLC Acquires 2,619 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,106 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of American Express by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,688 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,360,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,161. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. American Express has a one year low of $106.32 and a one year high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.04.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,639 shares of company stock worth $12,649,661 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

