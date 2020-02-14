SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $4.49 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 1.0% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,847,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,271,911,000 after acquiring an additional 699,644 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,876,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $509,073,000 after acquiring an additional 26,897 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,201,000 after acquiring an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,406,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $407,114,000 after acquiring an additional 110,770 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. Oppenheimer began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Cowen set a $180.00 target price on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,489,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,584. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.38 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.26. The company has a market cap of $126.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

