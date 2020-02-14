SlateStone Wealth LLC Raises Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

MUB traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,676. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.35. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.53 and a 1 year high of $115.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.2151 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

