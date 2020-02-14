SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 629 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,633,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,977. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $110.63 and a one year high of $169.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

In other Danaher news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $21,528,349.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at $39,981,847.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $500,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,561,184.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,015 shares of company stock valued at $43,928,132 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Danaher from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.37.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

