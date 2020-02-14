SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) Stock Price Up 5.9%

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CSQPF)’s stock price rose 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.57 and last traded at $6.57, approximately 605 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.22.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CSQPF)

Cervus Equipment Corporation engages in the sale, after-sale service, and maintenance of agricultural, transportation, and industrial equipment. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The Agricultural segment offers tractors, combine harvesting equipment, tillage, seeding, nutrient management and soil preparation machinery, sprayers, hay and forage equipment, material handling, integrated agricultural systems technology, precision agricultural irrigation equipment and supplies, lawn and garden tractors, compact utility tractors, zero-turn radius and front mowers, and utility vehicles; and associated implements for mowing, tilling, snow and debris handling, aerating, and other turf applications.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.