SMC (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SMC (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of SMC from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

SMNNY traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.61. The company had a trading volume of 12,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,761. SMC has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $16.90.

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

