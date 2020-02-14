Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 59.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,161 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 709,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after acquiring an additional 320,057 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $767,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Snap by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,450,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,669,000 after purchasing an additional 329,142 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Snap by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 48,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 4,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $87,480.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,432,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,256,630.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $465,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,605. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,506,214 shares of company stock valued at $38,982,908 in the last three months.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.57. The company had a trading volume of 751,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,302,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 1.07. Snap Inc has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $19.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $560.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.87 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 60.25% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Snap from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Snap in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Snap from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.18.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

