Snovian.Space (SNOV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $362,723.00

Snovian.Space (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded down 51.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Snovian.Space token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Tidex and IDEX. Snovian.Space has a total market cap of $362,723.00 and $292.00 worth of Snovian.Space was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Snovian.Space has traded 36.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00047890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $634.22 or 0.06146073 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00061631 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00024847 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00128110 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003700 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001596 BTC.

About Snovian.Space

SNOV is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Snovian.Space’s total supply is 385,901,062 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,801,782 tokens. The Reddit community for Snovian.Space is /r/snovio_ico . Snovian.Space’s official website is tokensale.snov.io . Snovian.Space’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico . The official message board for Snovian.Space is medium.com/@ico_snovio

Snovian.Space Token Trading

Snovian.Space can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovian.Space directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snovian.Space should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snovian.Space using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

