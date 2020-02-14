SOCO International (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) Shares Down 12.8%

SOCO International plc (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) dropped 12.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48, approximately 2,099 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72.

About SOCO International (OTCMKTS:SOCLF)

SOCO International plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It has exploration, development, and production interests in Vietnam; and exploration and appraisal interests in Congo (Brazzaville) and Angola. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

