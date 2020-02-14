Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $111.24

Sodexo SA (OTCMKTS:SDXOF)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.24 and traded as low as $108.52. Sodexo shares last traded at $108.52, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.25.

Sodexo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SDXOF)

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, including construction, reception, medical equipment sterilization, cleaning, food, event management, and prisoner rehabilitation services to corporate, government, healthcare, senior, university, school, energy and resources, and sports and leisure customers.

