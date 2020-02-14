SOLVAY S A/S (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Stock Price Down 4.2%

SOLVAY S A/S (OTCMKTS:SOLVY)’s share price was down 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.52 and last traded at $10.52, approximately 702 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SOLVY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SOLVAY S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SOLVAY S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Get SOLVAY S A/S alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.79.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through for segments: Advanced Materials, Advanced Formulations, Performance Chemicals, and Corporate & Business Services. The Advanced Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SOLVAY S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOLVAY S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.