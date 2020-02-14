Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,971 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $5,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Sony in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Sony by 76.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sony in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Sony in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNE opened at $69.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.46. Sony Corp has a one year low of $41.91 and a one year high of $73.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Gabelli started coverage on Sony in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.35.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

