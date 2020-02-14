SophiaTX Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $20,514.00 (SPHTX)

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded 28.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One SophiaTX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, Kucoin, Bit-Z and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). SophiaTX has a total market capitalization of $606,633.00 and $20,514.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SophiaTX has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00047924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $638.55 or 0.06187526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00061571 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00024849 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00128398 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001617 BTC.

About SophiaTX

SPHTX is a token. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 356,371,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,877,003 tokens. The official website for SophiaTX is www.sophiatx.com . The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject . SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SophiaTX

SophiaTX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bit-Z and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SophiaTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SophiaTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

