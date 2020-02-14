Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Sells 19,503 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,503 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.4% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $100,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $741,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded up $2.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,515.96. 687,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,007. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,431.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1,296.03. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,529.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1,043.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Alphabet to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price target (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,521.84.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

