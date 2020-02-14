SounDAC (XSD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $245,538.00

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 13th. During the last week, SounDAC has traded up 295.1% against the U.S. dollar. SounDAC has a market capitalization of $247,129.00 and $245,538.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SounDAC coin can now be bought for about $0.0169 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SounDAC alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00052153 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002869 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000574 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

About SounDAC

SounDAC (CRYPTO:XSD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . SounDAC’s official website is soundac.io . SounDAC’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html

Buying and Selling SounDAC

SounDAC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SounDAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SounDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SounDAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SounDAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.