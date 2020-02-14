South32 Ltd (LON:S32) Announces Dividend of $0.01

South32 Ltd (LON:S32) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

S32 stock traded down GBX 0.86 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 135.64 ($1.78). The company had a trading volume of 578,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,000. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion and a PE ratio of 17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.02. South32 has a 12 month low of GBX 128.02 ($1.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 215.80 ($2.84). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 142.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 144.57.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on S32. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.57) price target on shares of South32 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. South32 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 185 ($2.43).

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

