Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter. Southern Michigan Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 21.76%.

Southern Michigan Bancorp stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.52. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 700. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.34. Southern Michigan Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.25 and a 12 month high of $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About Southern Michigan Bancorp

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Michigan Bank & Trust that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, institutions, and governmental agencies primarily in the southern Michigan communities. Its deposit products include interest and non-interest checking, passbook savings, and various types of money market accounts; time, savings, and demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

