Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Short Interest Down 10.8% in January

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the January 15th total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ SMBC traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $36.30. The company had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $39.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.06 and its 200-day moving average is $36.12.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.78 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 12.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 9,169 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,905 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 47,010 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,634 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,315,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

