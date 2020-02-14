Spark Infrastructure Group (ASX:SKI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.18

Spark Infrastructure Group (ASX:SKI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.18 and traded as high as $2.18. Spark Infrastructure Group shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 3,642,057 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of A$2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.74.

Get Spark Infrastructure Group alerts:

In other Spark Infrastructure Group news, insider Miles George purchased 100,000 shares of Spark Infrastructure Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.16 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$215,500.00 ($152,836.88).

Spark Infrastructure Group is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the regulated utility infrastructure markets across the globe. Spark Infrastructure Group is based in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.