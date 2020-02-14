Spark Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:SFDPF) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Spark Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:SFDPF)’s stock price rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45, approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.47.

About Spark Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:SFDPF)

Spark Infrastructure Group is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the regulated utility infrastructure markets across the globe. Spark Infrastructure Group is based in Sydney, Australia.

