Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,111,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 472% from the previous session’s volume of 194,338 shares.The stock last traded at $6.50 and had previously closed at $5.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spark Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.

