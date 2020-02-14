SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc.

Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF makes up about 0.7% of Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period.

QUS stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.86. The company had a trading volume of 168,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,957. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.25. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.14.

