SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Holdings Decreased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,402,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,140 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Synovus Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.93% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $58,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.0% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 33,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $204,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $853,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 310,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,086,000 after acquiring an additional 48,507 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPYG traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.40. The company had a trading volume of 620,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,749. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.48. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $45.41.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.