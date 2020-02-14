Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,918 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. SYSCO accounts for about 1.4% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $5,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,064,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,013.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,347,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,298,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,028 shares of company stock worth $13,690,242. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

SYY traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.21. 1,613,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,430. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.00. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.24 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.48.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYY. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of SYSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

