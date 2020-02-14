Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Buys 312 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BND. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,068,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,050,628. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.60 and a 200-day moving average of $84.28. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $79.39 and a 52 week high of $85.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

