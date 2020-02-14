Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.85 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.8% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 109,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 18.2% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 12.1% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 9.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.64.

GD stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,100. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $160.21 and a 52 week high of $193.76. The stock has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.44.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.