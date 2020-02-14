Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,244,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,855. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.76. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.18 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 68.52%.

ED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.44.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

