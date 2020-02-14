Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 2.9% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $11,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 34,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 98,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 70,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after buying an additional 13,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 38,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOE traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $121.52. The company had a trading volume of 217,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,583. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.55 and its 200 day moving average is $114.71. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $103.58 and a 52-week high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

