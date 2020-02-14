Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,383 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,006 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Target by 161.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Network bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.63. 3,284,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,478,260. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $70.03 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The company has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.52.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.