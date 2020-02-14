Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Takes $383,000 Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,784 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Nike in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nike in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Nike by 97.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 295,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145,904 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Nike news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,407,042. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Nike in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $136.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.54.

Shares of Nike stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $103.54. 4,305,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,847,435. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $77.07 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

