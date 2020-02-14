Spectrecoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,297.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.29 million and $2,297.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000997 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Bisq, Livecoin and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009947 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00027948 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00012471 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.55 or 0.02779592 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000706 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008264 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

Spectrecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

