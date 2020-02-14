SPINDLE Reaches Market Capitalization of $329,131.00 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including $33.94, $51.55, $18.94 and $50.98. In the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $329,131.00 and $306.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.04 or 0.01271647 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00048385 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00019862 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00230605 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009504 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002481 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00068214 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004631 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,421,565,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

